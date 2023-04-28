Supreme Court asks UP govt a record of steps taken in custodial deaths in Atiq Ahmed case1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 01:03 PM IST
- The Court has requested a report on the recent encounter killing of Ahmed's son, Asad, on April 14th.
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a directive to the Uttar Pradesh government, calling for a comprehensive affidavit of the actions taken and injuries sustained in the case of the custodial deaths of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmad.
