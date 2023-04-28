The Supreme Court on Friday issued a directive to the Uttar Pradesh government, calling for a comprehensive affidavit of the actions taken and injuries sustained in the case of the custodial deaths of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmad.

The bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) plea by Advocate Vishal Tiwari seeking an independent inquiry into the killings of the Ahmad brothers.

Additionally, the apex Court has requested a report on the recent encounter killing of Ahmed's son, Asad Ahmed, who was recently killed on 13 April during an encounter in Jhansi when they tried to escape. He was accompanied by Ghulam, both of whom were suspects in the murder case of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj. The authorities had set a reward of ₹5 lakhs each for their capture.

During the proceedings, Justice Dipankar Datta expressed his concern over the treatment of Ahmed and his brother, as seen in the media.

Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed have been shot dead while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj on April 15. Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

He questioned the government's decision not to transport the victims by ambulance to the hospital, instead making them walk and parade publicly. The Court seeks to understand the reasoning behind such actions.

The petition raises concerns over the judicial enquiry which cleared the police of any wrongdoing in the Vikas Dubey encounter killing, and questions the integrity of the investigation.