Additionally, the apex Court has requested a report on the recent encounter killing of Ahmed's son, Asad Ahmed, who was recently killed on 13 April during an encounter in Jhansi when they tried to escape. He was accompanied by Ghulam, both of whom were suspects in the murder case of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj. The authorities had set a reward of ₹5 lakhs each for their capture.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}