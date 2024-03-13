SCBA denies authorizing President Adish Aggarwala to intervene in electoral bonds verdict
The Supreme Court Bar Association denies authorizing SCBA President Adish Aggarwala to write to the President of India regarding the Electoral Bonds verdict.
The Supreme Court Bar Association on Tuesday clarified that it has not authorized SCBA President Adish Aggarwala to write to the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, to not enforce the electoral bonds verdict.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message