The Supreme Court Bar Association on Tuesday wrote to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud seeking suo motu action against the “erring farmers" for forcibly trying to enter Delhi in a bid to create nuisance and disturb the daily life of citizens.

According to LiveLaw, they also sought directions for no adverse orders against the lawyers if they fail to appear due to farmers protest.

In the letter, SCBA president Adish Aggarwala that it is suspected that this protest is politically motivated ahead of the forthcoming Parliament election. "Even if the farmers have genuine demands, they don't have the right to put the general public into hardship. Their right to protest should not be allowed to impede the common citizens' right to lead their lives without any problem."

"This is the right time when the Hon'ble Supreme Court should act suo motu and ensure that these farmers don't create any nuisance and cause huge inconvenience to the general public."

Referring to the farmers' protest of 2021-22, the SCBA said three Delhi borders with the neighbouring states remained blocked for several months due to a similar protest, causing hardship to the general public. "It is also a matter of record that many persons died while trying to come to Delhi for better medical treatment but could not reach Delhi hospitals in time due to road blockades."

In view of the large-scale protest in Delhi on February 13, the letter stated that Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police have heightened security at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, setting up nails and road barricades to deter vehicles transporting protesters from entering Delhi. Additionally, cranes and earthmovers are being employed to place large containers on the roads to obstruct their free passage into the Union Capital."

Last night, three Union Ministers held a meeting with the farmers in Chandigarh and the ministers said that a consensus was reached on most issues and a formula was proposed for resolving some other issues through the formation of a Committee. "We are still hopeful that farmer bodies will hold talks. We will try to resolve these issues in the coming days," Government had said in a statement.

"By not accepting the offer of the Government of India, suggested at last night's talks, the so-called leaders of the farmers have decided to move to Delhi only to create problems for the people of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. If they are still adamant about protesting, they should protest in their native places," the SCBA letter said.

Mentioning that the lawyers face "huge challenges to attend court proceedings" due to such protests, the letter requested that the CJI issue requisite instructions to all concerned not to pass any adverse orders due to non-appearance till there are obstacles in free movement of the public on Delhi borders due to farmers' agitation.

Farmers are protesting over their demands which include "MSP guarantee law" and debt waiver.

