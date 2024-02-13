Farmers' protest 2.0: SC Bar Association writes to CJI seeking suo moto action against 'erring farmers'
The SCBA suspects that the farmers' protest is politically motivated and is causing hardship to the general public. They have urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu action and ensure that the farmers do not create any nuisance.
The Supreme Court Bar Association on Tuesday wrote to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud seeking suo motu action against the “erring farmers" for forcibly trying to enter Delhi in a bid to create nuisance and disturb the daily life of citizens.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message