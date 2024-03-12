Active Stocks
Tue Mar 12 2024 15:58:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.45 -0.68%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.25 -1.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,016.60 -1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,459.90 2.30%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.05 -0.16%
Business News/ News / India/  SBI electoral bonds case: SC Bar Association writes to President Murmu, says ‘if donors are singled out …’
BackBack

SBI electoral bonds case: SC Bar Association writes to President Murmu, says ‘if donors are singled out …’

Livemint

The Supreme Court Bar Association and the All India Bar Association, led by Adish C Aggarwala, wrote to President Droupadi Murmu urging against releasing electoral bond data, citing concerns of corporates facing victimization and chilling effect on donations and democratic process.

The bar body leader urged Murmu to seek presidential reference in the electoral bonds case, so that the entire proceedings could be reheard and complete justice could be done to 'Parliament of India, political parties, corporates and the general public'. (PTI)Premium
The bar body leader urged Murmu to seek presidential reference in the electoral bonds case, so that the entire proceedings could be reheard and complete justice could be done to 'Parliament of India, political parties, corporates and the general public'. (PTI)

The Supreme Court Bar Association wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday as the State Bank of India geared up to release electoral bond data. SCBA chief Adish C Aggarwala urged the top official to seek presidential reference of the apex court judgement as divulging details could make corporates vulnerable to victimisation. The assertion was echoed by the All India Bar Association — also headed by Aggarwala — in a separate missive to the President.

“Disclosing such sensitive information, that too retrospectively, will result in chilling effect in corporate donations and participation in the democratic process…The possibility of them being singled out by those parties that had received less contribution from them, and harassed cannot be ruled out if the names of corporates and their quantum of contributions to various parties are revealed. This will be reneging on the promise given to them while accepting their voluntary contributions," the SCBA chief said. 

More to come…

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Mar 2024, 07:39 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App