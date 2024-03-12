SBI electoral bonds case: SC Bar Association writes to President Murmu, says ‘if donors are singled out …’
The Supreme Court Bar Association and the All India Bar Association, led by Adish C Aggarwala, wrote to President Droupadi Murmu urging against releasing electoral bond data, citing concerns of corporates facing victimization and chilling effect on donations and democratic process.
The Supreme Court Bar Association wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday as the State Bank of India geared up to release electoral bond data. SCBA chief Adish C Aggarwala urged the top official to seek presidential reference of the apex court judgement as divulging details could make corporates vulnerable to victimisation. The assertion was echoed by the All India Bar Association — also headed by Aggarwala — in a separate missive to the President.