The Supreme Court will be hearing four crucial cases on Wednesday (October 11) - including Eknath Shinde group disqualification, Bilkis Bano plea. Here is all you need to know about the cases.

Eknath Shinde-group MLAs disqualification The apex court onWednesday will hear plea relating to disqualification of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-group MLAs.

Last month, SC rebuked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker for 'sitting on disqualification pleas' of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and other 56 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs.

The apex court further ordered the Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to list before him for hearing the disqualification petitions and set down a time schedule to decide disqualification pleas.

Javed Akhtar seeking direction for CBI probe in Gujarat encounter case The Supreme Court will hear two separate petitions seeking a probe into the alleged fake encounters in Gujarat from 2002 to 2006. The pleas were filed in 2007 by senior journalist BG Verghese, and noted lyricist Javed Akhtar and Shabnam Hashmi. Verghese died in 2014.

The pleas came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

Umar Khalid bail plea The top court on Wednesday will hear the bail plea filed by Umar Khalid, former JNU student leader, against charges of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the February 2020 Delhi riots case.

A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi last month told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr. Khalid, “We will grant leave now and list the case after four weeks... You have to show us what evidence is available and how it does not match with the charges against you."

Bilkis Bano gangrape case: Premature release of 11 convicts The Supreme Court will hear on petitions challenging the premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The case was initially listed for hearing on Monday but was deferred.

The top court said it has received written submissions of the petitioners which have been taken on record.

"List on October 11, 2023 at 2 pm," the bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, which was scheduled to hear the rejoinder submissions of those opposed to the premature release of the convicts, said.

The bench had on October 6 asked the counsel for the petitioners, including Bilkis Bano, to file their short written rejoinder arguments.

