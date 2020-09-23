Home >News >India >SC Collegium approves elevation of 10 judicial officers as Judges of Madras HC
SC Collegium approves elevation of 10 judicial officers as Judges of Madras HC

1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2020, 07:01 PM IST PTI

The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, recommended elevation of following judicial officers — Kannammal Shanmuga Sundaram, Sathikumar Sukumara Kurup, Murali Shankar Kuppuraju, Manjula Ramaraju Nalliah, and Thamilselvi T Valayapalayam

NEW DELHI : Indian Judiciary

The Supreme Court Collegium Wednesday approved the proposal for elevation of 10 Judicial Officers as Judges of the Madras High Court.

The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, recommended elevation of following judicial officers — Kannammal Shanmuga Sundaram, Sathikumar Sukumara Kurup, Murali Shankar Kuppuraju, Manjula Ramaraju Nalliah, and Thamilselvi T Valayapalayam.

Besides them, the Collegium also approved names of G Chandrasekharan, A A Nakkiran, Sivagnanam Veerasamy, Ilangovan Ganesan, and Ananthi Subramanian.

The decision was uploaded on the website of the apex court.

Apart from CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the 5-judge Collegium.

