SC Collegium recommends Calcutta HC’s Justice Joymalya Bagchi for elevation, paving way for CJI role in 2031

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Justice Joymalya Bagchi of the Calcutta High Court to the apex court, noting that he would be in line to assume the office of Chief Justice of India following Justice KV Viswanathan's retirement on 25 May 2031, with a tenure extending until his own retirement on 2 October 2031.

The resolution highlighted that Justice Bagchi would have over six years as a Supreme Court judge before briefly assuming the role of Chief Justice and noted the limited representation of the Calcutta High Court in the current Supreme Court bench.

Advertisement

Also Read | Collegium recommends Delhi HC Chief Justice Manmohan’s elevation to SC

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna stated, "After carefully evaluating merit, integrity and competence and also accommodating a plurality of considerations, the Collegium has recommended appointment of Mr. Justice Joymalya Bagchi, presently a Judge of the High Court at Calcutta, as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India."

Justice Bagchi was appointed as a judge of the High Court at Calcutta on June 27, 2011 and transferred to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on January 4, 2021.

He was repatriated to the High Court at Calcutta on November 8, 2021 and has been functioning there since then. He has served as a judge of the High Court for more than 13 years.

Also Read | SC to get first judge from Manipur? 2 HC judges recommended for elevation

During his long tenure as a judge of the High Court, Justice Bagchi has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law, stated the resolution.

Advertisement

Chief Justice of India It further said that after the retirement of Justice Altamas Kabir on July 18, 2013 as Chief Justice of India, there has not been any Chief Justice of India from the High Court at Calcutta.

On the retirement of Justice KV Viswanathan on May 24, 2031, Justice Bagchi would become Chief Justice of India. However, he will serve as CJI for a short duration since he will retire in October 2031.

Also Read | Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of three new judges for the apex court

"The Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the bench of the Supreme Court is represented by only one judge from the High Court at Calcutta. Justice Bagchi stands at Sl. No. 11 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges, including Chief Justices. The Collegium has, therefore, unanimously resolved to recommend that Justice Bagchi be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of India," it added.