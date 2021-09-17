The Supreme Court collegium has recommended eight names to the central government for appointment as chief justices to high courts across the country, reported news agency PTI quoting sources.

In addition to this, the collegium – headed by Chief Justice of India NC Ramana – has also decided to recommend the transfer of 27 other HC judges to other high courts.

As per the news agency, the transfer of four chief justices to different high courts has been recommended as well.

The eight names for appointments include acting chief justice of Calcutta High Court Justice Rajesh Bindal, who has been recommended to be transferred as the chief justice of Allahabad High Court.

Besides Allahabad, the high courts of Calcutta, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telengana, Meghalaya, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are expected to get new chief justices.

Apart from the CJI, the three-member collegium which deals with appointment in high courts includes Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar.

"The decision on major reshuffle and appointment of chief justices in high courts have taken place following marathon meetings," the source said, adding that meetings in this regard took place on Thursday and Friday.

The collegium decisions, containing the names and details of the judges, are yet to be uploaded on the apex court's website.

The recommendations by the collegium have been made close on the heels of a historic decision to recommend 68 names in one go for judgeship in 12 high courts across the country.

Recently, the collegium had recommended 10 names to the Centre for appointment as permanent judges in the Karnataka High Court.

These recommendations assume significance in view of the statement made by the CJI in a recent function of the Bar Council of India that it has been his endeavour to address the issue of vacancies in the higher judiciary on an "urgent basis".

He had said that the judicial system is facing challenges such as shortage of administrative staff and huge vacancies of judges.

However, the CJI expressed hope for the government to ensure swift clearance of names recommended by the collegium for appointment to high courts.

He said in another month, he expects that 90% of vacancies will be filled.

