SC collegium recommends transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma back to Allahabad HC amid cash discovery row

Supreme Court Collegium issues resolution recommending transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge of High Court of Delhi, back to his parent court, the Allahabad High Court. This decision, made on March 20, 2025, comes amidst an ongoing inquiry into allegations surrounding a large amount of cash found at Justice Varma’s residence

The Supreme Court has clarified that this transfer proposal is separate from the inquiry into the cash discovery, but this has been met with skepticism and rumors.

Justice Varma, who is the second senior-most judge in the Delhi High Court and a member of the Collegium, will be ranked ninth in seniority at the Allahabad High Court. The Collegium’s resolution did not provide specific reasons for the transfer, leading to speculation and misinformation regarding its timing and implications. The Supreme Court emphasized that this transfer is independent of the in-house inquiry initiated by the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court concerning the cash discovery.