SC Collegium on Thursday reiterated its recommendation dated 11 Nov 2021 for the appointment of Saurabh Kirpal as a Judge of the Delhi High Court. The Collegium added that the proposal for appointment of Saurabh Kirpal as HC judge is pending for over 5 years, stresseed that it needs to be processed expeditiously.
According to the SC Collegium Saurabh Kirpal has competence, integrity & intellect. His appointment will add value to HC bench & provide diversity.
The Supreme Court Collegium in India is a group of five senior judges who are responsible for the appointment, transfer, and elevation of judges to the country's higher judiciary.
On 29 November, the Centre had sent back to the Supreme Court Collegium to reconsider the proposal for the elevation of senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a Judge in the Delhi High Court to the Supreme Court.
Saurabh Kirpal, the senior lawyer whose appointment as a judge of the Delhi High Court has been recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, is a member of the LGBT community and the son of former Chief Justice of India, BN Kirpal.
In 2017, the Delhi High Court Collegium had also recommended Kirpal for appointment as a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court. However, his name has been repeatedly sent to the government which has previously stalled the processing of the recommendation, despite being recommended by the Collegium.
