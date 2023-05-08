Hello User
SC declares Bar Associations' accused-representation ban as criminal contempt
SC declares Bar Associations' accused-representation ban as criminal contempt

1 min read . 01:17 PM IST
Supreme Court of India on Monday said Bar Associations passing a resolution that lawyers will not represent an accused is nothing but a criminal contempt.

Supreme Court of India on Monday said Bar Associations passing a resolution that lawyers will not represent an accused is nothing but “criminal contempt", according to a report published by Bar and Bench

