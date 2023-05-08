SC declares Bar Associations' accused-representation ban as criminal contempt

Supreme Court of India on Monday said Bar Associations passing a resolution that lawyers will not represent an accused is nothing but “criminal contempt", according to a report published by Bar and Bench.
Supreme Court of India on Monday said Bar Associations passing a resolution that lawyers will not represent an accused is nothing but “criminal contempt", according to a report published by Bar and Bench.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.