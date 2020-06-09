SC defers case seeking clarification on eligibility of NBFC for loan moratorium

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday deferred hearing the plea seeking clarification on the eligibility of the Non Banking Financial Company(NBFC) for loan moratorium scheme announced by RBI in March which granted three-month loan moratorium from paying EMIs and other loans amidst the nationwide lockdown due to covid-19.

The central bank had on 22 May extended moratorium on term loans till 31 August amid the nationwide lockdown due to covid-19. In March, the central bank had allowed a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loans due between 1 March and 31 May.

The apex court three judge bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, MR Shah and V Ramasubramanium also ordered for the case to be tagged with the pleas seeking similar clarification. The case will be heard on 12 June with the other clubbed petitions.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) had also filed a plea on 12 May seeking clarification on whether the notification made it mandatory for all non-banking finance companies (NBFC) to be eligible for loan moratorium or the bank could use its discretion to grant this benefit.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for CREDAI, had apprised the three-judge bench, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, that RBI had issued a circular which made the moratorium an entitlement. The issue arose when the matter came to court and the RBI in its reply said it was up to the banks to grant the moratorium.

The RBI governor’s announcement indicated that it was binding, Salve said. "Our NBFCs have large loans. Banks are saying we don't need to give you relief," he added.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the bench, which also comprised Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai, that he would take instructions from RBI, finance ministry and the Securities and Exchange Board of India on the matter.

Moratorium basically means you don't have to pay your EMIs for that time period and no penal interest will be charged. It is not a concession of any kind and is simply a deferment of the payment to provide some relief to borrowers facing liquidity issues.

