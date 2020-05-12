SC designates panel to study, decide on 4G services in J&K

The Supreme Court on Monday declined a plea to direct the government to restore 4G mobile phone services in Jammu and Kashmir.

The top court, however, asked the Centre to form a committee to examine the issues raised by the petitioners. The three-member panel, headed by the Union home secretary, will also have the secretary of the ministry of communication, and the Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary as its members.

The Union government suspended all modes of communication in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. Internet and mobile services were partially restored later, but internet speed was restricted to 2G.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana and including Justices B.R. Gavai and Subhash Reddy said the committee will examine the relief sought by journalists, doctors, and lawyers from the Union territory and explore alternative mechanisms to resolve the problems caused by slow internet.

The apex court said that it understood the trouble people of the Union territory were facing and observed that national security and human rights need to be balanced. It said the panel shall not pass a general order restricting internet speed across the Union territory. The committee will, instead, take stock of the situation district-wise and, only after analysing the situation in a district, shall decide whether internet restrictions can be lifted in that area.

Petitions had been filed seeking restoration of 4G internet citing that the controls infringed upon the fundamental rights of education and healthcare of citizens.

Allowing 4G service would provide access to doctors and help save lives, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing one of the petitioners, had contended. Ahmadi had also argued that students in Jammu and Kashmir were at a disadvantage owing to the absence of 4G services, even as students in the rest of the country had started taking online classes. Nearly 2,200 schools are unable to hold classes and the future of 2.7 million students are at stake, the petition said.

