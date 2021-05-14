On 11 May, the Supreme Court directed the Bombay high court to decide on a petition challenging the cap on investment advisory fees set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by 31 July, legal website livelaw has reported. The petition was filed by Purnartha Investment Advisors Pvt. Ltd, a Sebi-registered investment adviser (Sebi RIA).

In September 2020, the markets regulator had announced a fee cap on Sebi RIAs of 2.5% of assets under advice (AuA), or ₹1.25 lakh if a flat fee is levied. This was higher than the ₹75,000 the regulator had proposed in a consultation paper in January 2020, but it has continued to face opposition among some Sebi RIAs. The Sebi circular took effect from 1 April 2021. According to Purnartha, the setting of professional fees is not within the market regulator’s power under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992. The capping on the fees is likely to affect the livelihood of the employees of the petitioner company and a large number of similarly situated investment adviser companies, Purnartha argued, according to the livelaw report.

"In no other profession is fees capped in the way that they are capped for investment advisers. To the argument that there is also a percentage of fee cap of 2.5%, not all clients want to be charged in this manner or even disclose their assets. They simply want a flat fee which has been capped at ₹1.25 lakh. RIAs are not even allowed to charge a blend of flat fee and AuA-linked percentage. This is a serious blow to the profession and all are feeling the adverse effects of this. Sebi needs to rethink these fee caps," said Suresh Sadgopan, a Mumbai-based RIA.

