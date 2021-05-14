SC directs Bombay HC to decide on challenge to Sebi investment advisory fee

"In no other profession is fees capped in the way that they are capped for investment advisers. To the argument that there is also a percentage of fee cap of 2.5%, not all clients want to be charged in this manner or even disclose their assets. They simply want a flat fee which has been capped at ₹1.25 lakh. RIAs are not even allowed to charge a blend of flat fee and AuA-linked percentage. This is a serious blow to the profession and all are feeling the adverse effects of this. Sebi needs to rethink these fee caps," said Suresh Sadgopan, a Mumbai-based RIA.