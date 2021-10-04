Approving the central government's decision to pay ₹50,000 compensation to the next kin of Covid-19 victims, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered that the money be disbursed within 30 days of applying.

Further, the court said that no state should deny the ex-gratia on the sole ground that the death certificate does not mention Covid-19 as the cause of death.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna approved the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority and asked the Centre and states to give wide publicity to the ex-gratia scheme.

On production of essential documents like RTPCR test, the concerned authorities can modify death certificates, the apex court said, adding that if still aggrieved, the members can approach the Grievance Redressal Committee.

District level committee details to be published in print media, it said.

The payment will be from State Disaster Relief Funds, said the court.

Earlier, the top court had expressed happiness in the central government's decision to provide ex-gratia to families of Covid victims, saying it will bring some solace to the persons who have suffered.

The central government had informed the top court in an affidavit that the NDMA had proposed the amount which has to be distributed by state governments.

The court was hearing a petition filed by lawyer-cum-petitioner Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who was seeking an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakhs (notified in the financial aid) for those who succumbed to Covid-19.

The government had said that NDMA had issued the guidelines on 11 September in compliance with the directions of the apex court given on 30 June wherein it had directed the authority to recommend guidelines for ex-gratia assistance.

The top court had directed the central government to issue simplified guidelines for the issuance of an official document relating to the compensation.

