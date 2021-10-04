Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >SC directs Centre to disburse 50,00 ex-gratia for Covid deaths within 30 days of applying

SC directs Centre to disburse 50,00 ex-gratia for Covid deaths within 30 days of applying

Premium
The Supreme Court
2 min read . 04:00 PM IST Livemint

The court said that no state should deny the ex-gratia on the sole ground that the death certificate does not mention Covid-19 as the cause of death

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Approving the central government's decision to pay 50,000 compensation to the next kin of Covid-19 victims, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered that the money be disbursed within 30 days of applying. 

Approving the central government's decision to pay 50,000 compensation to the next kin of Covid-19 victims, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered that the money be disbursed within 30 days of applying. 

Further, the court said that no state should deny the ex-gratia on the sole ground that the death certificate does not mention Covid-19 as the cause of death.

Further, the court said that no state should deny the ex-gratia on the sole ground that the death certificate does not mention Covid-19 as the cause of death.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna approved the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority and asked the Centre and states to give wide publicity to the ex-gratia scheme.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna approved the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority and asked the Centre and states to give wide publicity to the ex-gratia scheme.

On production of essential documents like RTPCR test, the concerned authorities can modify death certificates, the apex court said, adding that if still aggrieved, the members can approach the Grievance Redressal Committee.

On production of essential documents like RTPCR test, the concerned authorities can modify death certificates, the apex court said, adding that if still aggrieved, the members can approach the Grievance Redressal Committee.

District level committee details to be published in print media, it said.

District level committee details to be published in print media, it said.

The payment will be from State Disaster Relief Funds, said the court.

The payment will be from State Disaster Relief Funds, said the court.

Earlier, the top court had expressed happiness in the central government's decision to provide ex-gratia to families of Covid victims, saying it will bring some solace to the persons who have suffered.

Earlier, the top court had expressed happiness in the central government's decision to provide ex-gratia to families of Covid victims, saying it will bring some solace to the persons who have suffered.

The central government had informed the top court in an affidavit that the NDMA had proposed the amount which has to be distributed by state governments.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Uttarakhand govt extends Covid restrictions till 19 Oct ...

Premium

China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit ...

Premium

Excess body weight linked with COVID-19 mortality in ad ...

Premium

Nobel Prize in medicine goes to US duo David Julius and ...

The central government had informed the top court in an affidavit that the NDMA had proposed the amount which has to be distributed by state governments.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Uttarakhand govt extends Covid restrictions till 19 Oct ...

Premium

China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit ...

Premium

Excess body weight linked with COVID-19 mortality in ad ...

Premium

Nobel Prize in medicine goes to US duo David Julius and ...

The court was hearing a petition filed by lawyer-cum-petitioner Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who was seeking an ex-gratia of 4 lakhs (notified in the financial aid) for those who succumbed to Covid-19.

The court was hearing a petition filed by lawyer-cum-petitioner Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who was seeking an ex-gratia of 4 lakhs (notified in the financial aid) for those who succumbed to Covid-19.

The government had said that NDMA had issued the guidelines on 11 September in compliance with the directions of the apex court given on 30 June wherein it had directed the authority to recommend guidelines for ex-gratia assistance.

The government had said that NDMA had issued the guidelines on 11 September in compliance with the directions of the apex court given on 30 June wherein it had directed the authority to recommend guidelines for ex-gratia assistance.

The top court had directed the central government to issue simplified guidelines for the issuance of an official document relating to the compensation. 

The top court had directed the central government to issue simplified guidelines for the issuance of an official document relating to the compensation. 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!