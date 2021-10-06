The Supreme Court today directed a full-fledged probe into the collusion of Tihar Jail authorities who allegedly helped Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra, ex-Unitech promoters, run a secret office while they were imprisoned.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah directed registration of criminal cases against Tihar Jail officials and other unknown persons under relevant provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code against those involved in collusion on the basis of the report.

The SC also directed suspension of Tihar Jail officials, pending proceedings against whom cases will be lodged as per the report, following ED's disclosure that the Chandra brothers were conducting business from prison.

Earlier, the SC had directed shifting of Chandra brothers from the Tihar Jail and ordered an investigation by the Delhi police.

According to the top court's order, the erstwhile promoters of realty company Unitech, Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra were shifted from the capital's Tihar Jail to Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Central Jail in Mumbai, respectively.

The SC had directed the two to be shifted out after they were allegedly found carrying out their work and various other transactions from Tihar Jail in Delhi, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier in August, a two-judge bench of the SC, headed by Justice Dr Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud and also comprising Justice MR Shah, had passed the order to shift the two accused and expressed displeasure over the way the accused were allegedly operating from Tihar Jail.

The apex court also said that the two accused will not be provided with any kind of additional facility in the Arthur Road jail and Taloja jail. The apex court had also ordered that both the brothers be housed separately.

The SC passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Court that two Unitech promoters were allegedly found operating from inside the Tihar jail and were allegedly carrying out their work and various other transactions from there.

The accused Chandra brothers were arrested by the Delhi Police's Economic Offices Wing (EOW) in March 2017 after receiving many complaints.

The Patiala House Court had in 2015 passed the order of registering the FIR (First Information Report) against Chandras.

The FIR was registered after a complaint filed by a homebuyer in connection with the Anthea project in Gurugram. After that also, many more complaints were registered against the Unitech group with respect to the Anthea project.

A lot of homebuyers had approached the cops after their flats were not handed over to them within the stipulated deadline, as promised by the real estate firm despite having paid all the money to the firm.

With agency inputs

