SC directs EC not to pass any orders till 25 August on Shinde faction's plea

SC directs EC not to pass any orders till 25 August on Shinde faction's plea

The bench was hearing pending cases related to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.
01:25 PM IST

  • A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered the listing of petitions before the constitution bench on Thursday and directed the Election Commission not to pass any orders on Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party's poll symbol.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Supreme Court (SC) on 23 August ordered the Election Commission to not to take any action till 25 August on the application filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp for recognition as the 'real Shiv Sena' party and allotment of the 'bow and arrow' symbol to it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered the listing of petitions before the constitution bench on Thursday and directed the Election Commission not to pass any orders on Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party's poll symbol.

"List the matter before the constitution bench the day after tomorrow and the bench will decide about the symbol related to the Election Commission proceeding at the beginning," the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said.

The bench was hearing pending cases related to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

Recently, taking a jibe at Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray said that honest Sena workers are with him while the rebel camp led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanath Shinde cannot function "without money". 

Addressing Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, the former chief minister said the people of Maharashtra are awaiting the Assembly elections so that they can "teach a lesson to the traitors". 

He said the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government lacks the courage to advance the assembly elections. 

Against this backdrop, the Sena chief said, “I do not care what the court decides. I respect the judiciary". 

A rebellion by Shinde and 39 of 55 MLAs of the Shiv Sena led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June. 

After the collapse of the MVA government, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is the Deputy Chief Minister in the new government.

(With inputs from agencies)

