SC directs electoral bonds issue to be listed before Constitution bench on October 30
The Supreme Court of India directed petitions challenging electoral bonds issue to be listed before a Constitution bench of five judges on October 30.
The Supreme Court of India on Monday directed the petitions challenging electoral bonds issue to be listed before a Constitution bench of five judges on October 30. The decision was taken in view of the importance of the issue raised in the matter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message