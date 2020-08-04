The Supreme court on Tuesday issued an interim order directing the government to not discharge the short-service commissioned women army officers from service, till their request for grant of permanent commission is pending before the government.

On 17 February, in a landmark ruling, the top court had asked the central government to ensure that women officers are given permanent commissions in the Indian Army on a par with male officers, including for command posting.

The bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and KM Joseph issued notice to government while hearing the case through video conferencing.

Advocate Santosh Krishnan appearing for petitioners, submitted that the Union of India was required to implement the decision of this court dated 17 March 2020 for the grant of Permanent Commission within a period of three months, but this exercise has not been initiated (beyond inviting applications) and completed.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing Centre, stated that that an application for extension of time is pending before the court. Time has been sought due to the ongoing pandemic and the lock down.

Krishnan further argued that “as a result of the impugned order of the Delhi High Court, even those cases where interim orders had been granted by the Armed Forces Tribunal are now being listed for vacating them."

Post hearing the submission, the court observed, “Prima facie, the Union of India having failed to comply with the directions contained in the judgment of this Court dated 17 March 2020 which mandated consideration for the grant of Permanent Commission within three months, it would be unfair to discharge the Short Service Commissioned officers in the meantime, pending consideration."

The court has also stayed the 23 July order of the Delhi High Court dated 23 July 2020 and 13 July order of the Armed Forces Tribunal for vacating the pending cases before them.

The division bench of the apex court shall hear the case next on 20 August.

The apex court on 7 July had granted the Centre another month to comply with its February verdict

The government on 23 July issued an order specifying the grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in 10 streams --- Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).

In March, the Supreme Court also cleared permanent commission for women in the Indian Navy.

