SC directs Lakshadweep to include meat products in midday meals

A plea was filed in the court challenging the decision of the Lakshadweep administration to close dairy farms and remove meat products, including chicken, from the menu of midday meals for school children
The Supreme Court has directed the continuation of the Kerala high court order directing the Lakshadweep administration to include meat and chicken products in the menu of midday meals for school children.
The Supreme Court has directed the continuation of the Kerala high court order directing the Lakshadweep administration to include meat and chicken products in the menu of midday meals for school children.
The high court had on June 22, 2021, stayed the operation of two orders of the Lakshadweep administration -- to close down dairy farms and remove meat products, including chicken, from the menu of midday meals for school children.
Later in September, the division bench of the high court dismissed the PIL filed by Kavaratti-native Ajmal Ahmed, who alleged that when Praful Khoda Patel took charge as island administrator in December last year, his top priority was to close down the farms run by the animal husbandry department and to "attack" the food habits of the islanders being followed from time immemorial.
Challenging the May 21, 2021 order of the Director of Animal Husbandry, directing immediate closure of all dairy farms, Ahmed said it was done to implement the proposed Animal Preservation (Regulation), 2021, which bans the slaughter of cows, calves, and bulls.
He had submitted that as per this proposed rule, the sale and purchase of beef and beef products would be banned by closing down the farms, curtailing the islanders' source of getting milk products, and forcing them to purchase milk products imported from Gujarat.
The petitioner had also challenged the administration's decision to remove chicken and other meat items from the menu of midday meals for school children in Lakshadweep.
"As per the decision taken by the said committee in the meeting held on January 27, 2021, a new menu has been suggested, totally altering the prevailing menu for mid-day meal for the students in the Islands," he had alleged.
