SC directs RBI to ensure implementation of moratorium on EMI

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Reserve Bank of India to ensure implementation of the Circular dated 27 March which granted three-month loan moratorium from paying EMIs and other loans amidst the nationwide lockdown due to covid-19.

The three judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana heard the case through videoconferencing and also sought a response from the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as to whether the borrowers are also covered under the benefits granted by RBI during this lockdown period.

The bench also comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai "disposed" of a batch of petitions challenging the 27 March RBI circular giving the reason that the petitioners were not the aggrieved party and hence could not interfere.

“This is not public interest. Lawyers keep filing petitions on what they feel is possible. This is not public interest. The whole concept of PIL is lost," remarked the three judge bench.

The bench reasoned that none of the petitioner actually had a loan running case. The argument of the petitioner that the plea was for the benefit of “public at large" was dismissed by the the Top court.

“We are not here to decide whether the scheme is profitable scheme, good scheme, bad scheme. If you're not a borrower, you don't know anything," said Justice Ramana.

As per petitioner, during the three month period the interest would continue to accrue which ultimately the customer would have to bear it. The petitioner argued that no interest should be charged at all during the three-month moratorium as in the present circumstance the citizens are already facing “extreme hardship" and also the entire market has crashed. The petition also stated that paying an additional interest on top of the regular EMI would be more difficult.

As per the 27 March RBI circular, banks and other financial institutions are permitted to provide a moratorium of three months for all term loan installments which are due for payment between 1 March and 31 May. Term loans will include all kinds of retail loans such as vehicle loan, home loan, and personal loan, agricultural term loans as well as crop loans. The central bank has clarified that credit card dues will also be eligible for the moratorium. The moratorium will be provided for both interest as well as principal repayment, which means the moratorium is on your entire EMI.

Moratorium basically means you don't have to pay your EMIs for that time period and no penal interest will be charged. It is not a concession of any kind and is simply a deferment of the payment to provide some relief to borrowers facing liquidity issues.

