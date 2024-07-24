SC directs status quo at Shambhu border where farmers have been camping since Feb

  • Supreme Court directs to maintain status quo at Shambhu border near Ambala, where farmers have been camping since February 13.

Updated24 Jul 2024, 02:26 PM IST
The Supreme Court on July 24 ordered that status quo be maintained at the Shambhu border near Ambala, where farmers have been camping since February 13.

A three-judge panel led by Justice Surya Kant emphasized the necessity of a "neutral umpire" to build trust between the farmers and the government. 

The Supreme Court was addressing the Haryana government's appeal against a high court decision that mandated the removal of barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala, where farmers have been stationed since February 13, within a week.

"You have to take some steps to reach out to farmers. Why would they otherwise want to come to Delhi? You are sending Ministers from here and despite their best intentions there is trust deficit," the bench also comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan said.

"Let appropriate instructions be taken within a week. Till then let parties maintain status quo at the site to prevent flaring up of the situation at the Shambhu border," the bench said.

 

The top court proposed to constitute an independent committee comprising eminent persons who can reach out to farmers and other stakeholders in order to find out viable solution to their demands that can be fair, just and in the interests of everyone.

It asked Punjab and Haryana governments to suggest some names of members in the independent committee or else it can find some suitable persons for the committee.

 

First Published:24 Jul 2024, 02:26 PM IST
