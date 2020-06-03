Home >News >India >SC dismisses Andhra Pradesh plea to allow party colors on govt buildings
SC dismisses Andhra Pradesh plea to allow party colors on govt buildings

03 Jun 2020

  • The plea challenged a high court order to remove the colours painted on the building within 10 days
  • The high court had also asked to initiate contempt proceedings against the state if it did not follow the order

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the Andhra Pradesh government’s plea challenging a high court order to remove the ruling political party’s colours from government buildings.

The apex court bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao and comprising Krishan Murari and S Ravindra Bhat heard the case through video conferencing and rejected the appeal filed by YSR Congress Party.

The Andhra Pradesh high court had on 9 March directed the principal secretary of panchayati raj department to remove the colours painted on the buildings within 10 days. The order also directed the concerned authority to formulate guidelines specifying suitable colours for painting government properties which are not similar to colours of political parties.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, represented by lawyer GN Reddy, claimed that the colours were no way related to YSRCP flag.

The high court also asked the registrar of court to initiate contempt proceedings against the government if it did not follow the order.

(PTI contributed to the story)

