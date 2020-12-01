SC dismisses Chanda Kochhar’s appeal against termination from ICICI Bank

The ED had registered a money laundering case in the first week of February 2019 based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe on 22 January 2019. It is also investigating irregularities in the loans granted to Essar Steel Minnesota during 2010-11 and Sterling Biotech which defaulted loans of ₹8,000 crore, besides Bhushan Powe & Steel Limited. Sterling and Bhushan are being probed separately by ED and CBI. In the case of Essar Steel, ED’s investigation revealed that Ravi Ruia’s son-in-law Nishant Kanodia had invested ₹300 crore in NuPower through First-hand Holding and Mauritius-based Matrix Pvt. Ltd.