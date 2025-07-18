SC dismisses Lalu Yadav's plea seeking stay on trial court proceedings in land-for-jobs scam

The Supreme Court refused to stay trial court proceedings against former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the land-for-jobs case.

On Friday, a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh asked the Delhi High Court to expedite hearing on his plea for quashing of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) FIR.

The Supreme Court also granted exemption from appearance to Yadav before trial court in the case.

What's the matter? The case pertains to Group D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister between 2004 and 2009.

It was alleged that the appointments were made in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates.

Yadav had moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him by the CBI in 2022. He had urged the court to stay the trial court proceedings during the pendency of the plea.

However, on May 29, the Delhi High Court said there were no compelling reason to stay the proceedings. The high court then issued notice to the CBI on Yadav's plea for quashing of the agency FIR and posted the hearing on August 12.

Lalu Yadav then moved the Supreme Court, arguing that trial cannot proceed without mandatory sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

After hearing brief arguments in Yadav's plea, the Supreme Court’s Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh said it would ask the high court to decide the main petition that seeks quashing of the CBI case, Bar and Bench reported.

The Supreme Court then proceeded to direct the high court decide the matter expeditiously.