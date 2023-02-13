SC dismisses petition challenging J-K delimitation. Read here
- The apex court has dismissed a petition challenging the Delimitation Commission that has redrawn the constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the government's decision to constitute the delimitation commission that has redrawn the legislative assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
