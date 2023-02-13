The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the government's decision to constitute the delimitation commission that has redrawn the legislative assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

J-K was bifurcated and downgraded into two Union Territories in 2019, when its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution was scrapped.

A bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka delivered the verdict on a plea filed by two Kashmir residents – Haji Abdul Gani Khan and Muhammad Ayub Matto.

The petitioners argued that the constituencies across the country were fixed on the basis of the 1971 Census and that should remain unchanged until the first census after 2026.

However, the government stated that the Delimitation Commission was part of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act passed in parliament in 2019 after the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370.

Commenting on the issue, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said the top court's dismissal of a petition challenging the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir has added to the long list of disappointments for the people of the UT.

"There is nothing much to say about the Supreme Court decision on delimitation other than that it is another disappointment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Tarigami, who is also a spokesperson for the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, told news agency PTI.

Tarigami said that carrying out the delimitation process under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act is unacceptable.

"It is just delimitation in the name of delimitation. They have virtually disrupted the unity of people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

He further said there were a bunch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the Reorganisation Act before the apex court but those were not being heard.

"I had moved an application for early hearing of those petitions... the previous Chief Justice of India had said the petitions would be listed after Dussehra, the incumbent Chief Justice of India said the hearing would be done after the vacations.

"There was little hope after these assurances but even these have not matured and only resulted in disappointments," he stated.

