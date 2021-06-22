The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the petitions challenging the CBSE and ICSE decision to cancel examinations. The court allowed a go-ahead to the assessment scheme brought out by the Boards to evaluate the students' examination pattern.

On June 1, the Centre announced that CBSE class 12 exams won't be held this year. Recently, the board put out evaluation formula to declare the results, which will be declared by July 31. Those who want to take examination can do so between August 15 to September 15, subject to conducive pandemic situation.

On Monday, the CBSE and CISCE boards told the Supreme Court that class XII board examination results would be declared by July 31. The CISCE said that its students can take improvement examinations which may commence from September 1, subject to the situation remaining conducive. The top court was told by both the boards that they have amended their respective evaluation scheme to assess Class 12 students and incorporated a dispute resolution mechanism for the candidates who have any objections with regard to the results.

“I further say that regarding the date before which the optional examination for the candidates who are not satisfied with their assessment with the policy, the examinations for such candidates shall be conducted any time between August 15, 2021 to September 15, 2021, subject to conducive situation," said the affidavit filed by Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations in CBSE.

The CBSE will evaluate class 12 students for theory based on 30 per cent marks from class 10 board, 30 per cent from class 11 and 40 per cent from marks based on the performance in the unit, the midterm, and pre-board tests.

Marks obtained by class 12 students in practical and internal assessment on an actual basis as uploaded by schools on CBSE Portal will be also considered in deciding final results.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.