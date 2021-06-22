On Monday, the CBSE and CISCE boards told the Supreme Court that class XII board examination results would be declared by July 31. The CISCE said that its students can take improvement examinations which may commence from September 1, subject to the situation remaining conducive. The top court was told by both the boards that they have amended their respective evaluation scheme to assess Class 12 students and incorporated a dispute resolution mechanism for the candidates who have any objections with regard to the results.