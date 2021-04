{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the pleas filed by the Maharashtra government and its former home minister Anil Deshmukh challenging Bombay High Court order directing a CBI probe into allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh resigned as Maharashtra's home minister on Monday after the HC directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into the allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

Later, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari handed over the charge of the key department to cabinet minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil. Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Walse Patil said the state government will provide all assistance to the CBI for its probe into the matter.

"The government will challenge the high court's order in the Supreme Court," he said.

On March 25, Singh filed a criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants.

Deshmukh has denied any wrongdoing.

