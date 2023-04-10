The Supreme Court of India on Monday dismissed two pleas challenging a Delhi HC judgment that upheld the central government's Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, according to the news agency PTI.

Candidates who earlier got selected through recruitment processes like rallies, and physical and medical tests for defense forces before the introduction of the Agnipath scheme do not have a vested right to appointment, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Parrdiwala said.

“Sorry, we would not like to interfere with the high court verdict. The high court had dealt with all the aspects," it said while dismissing separate pleas filed by Gopal Krishan and advocate ML Sharma against the high court verdict.

However, the bench posted a third fresh plea related to recruitment in the Indian Air Force (IAF) prior to the launch of the Agnipath scheme for hearing on April 17.

It asked the Centre to file its response to the third plea related to recruitment in the IAF.

On March 27, the top court had agreed to hear pleas filed against the Delhi High Court judgment that upheld the Centre's scheme for recruitment into the armed forces.

The high court had on February 27 said the Agnipath scheme was formulated in the national interest with a laudable objective of maintaining national security.

The Indian Army has made some minor tweaks to the program, which was announced on 14 June, 2022.

The Indian Army has brought in changes not only in the eligibility criteria for Agniveers, but also included pre-skilled youth, and ITI/Polytechnics graduates in the technical category.