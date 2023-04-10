SC dismisses pleas challenging Delhi HC judgment on Agnipath scheme1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 01:15 PM IST
The high court had on February 27 said the Agnipath scheme was formulated in the national interest with a laudable objective of maintaining national security.
The Supreme Court of India on Monday dismissed two pleas challenging a Delhi HC judgment that upheld the central government's Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, according to the news agency PTI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×