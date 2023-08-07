The Supreme Court on 7 August dismissed plea of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife challenging the Madras High Court's judgment order which held legal his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case.

Dismissing the plea of Balaji, SC has allowed his custodial interrogation by the ED.

A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh also referred to a large bench the issue that police custody is not permissible beyond first 15 days of remand.

Balaji, who continues to be a minister without portfolio in the Tamil Nadu government even after his arrest on June 14, and his wife assailed a Madras High Court order upholding his arrest by the probe agency in a money laundering case arising out of the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the state's transport department.

