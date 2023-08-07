SC dismisses pleas of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, wife against his arrest; allows custodial interrogation by ED1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Supreme Court dismisses plea of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and wife challenging arrest by ED in money laundering case.
The Supreme Court on 7 August dismissed plea of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife challenging the Madras High Court's judgment order which held legal his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case.
