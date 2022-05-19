On May 19, the Supreme Court upheld Navjot Singh Sidhu's conviction for causing the death of Gurnam Singh in a 1987 road rage collision. The decision was reached by a panel of Justices A. M. Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul. The Court granted the family of victim Gurnam Singh's request for a review of its 2018 decision, which lowered Navjot Singh Sidhu's sentence from three years to ₹1,000 in a 1987 road rage accident in which Gurnam Singh died.

The incident occurred on December 27, 1988, at a traffic intersection in Patiala, when Navjot Singh Sidhu pulled the dead man from his vehicle and assaulted him with fist blows over a disagreement about vehicle driving.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was found guilty of "voluntarily causing hurt" under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code by a division bench consisting of Justice J Chelameshwar (now retired) and Justice SK Kaul in May 2018.

In the judgement, Justice Chelameswar stated, "The material on record leads us to the only possible conclusion that we can reach that the first accused voluntarily caused hurt to Gurnam Singh punishable under Section 323 IPC"

In 2006, the Punjab and Haryana High Court found him guilty of violating Section 304-II of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to three years in prison.

Navjot Singh Sidhu declared in 2006 that the entire country was behind him. He was reacting to the three-year sentence handed down to him. He said he was a sportsman who had experienced both defeat and victory.

Gurnam Singh's nephew, Jaswinder Singh, said at the time that the family would appeal to the Supreme Court against the former BJP MP's sentence imposed by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

"We were expecting at least ten-year rigorous imprisonment for Sidhu." stated Jaswinder, a complainant and eyewitness in the Patiala road rage case.