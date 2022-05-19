Jail for Navjot Singh Sidhu: SC enhances sentence in road rage case

On May 19, the Supreme Court upheld Navjot Singh Sidhu's conviction for causing the death of Gurnam Singh in a 1987 road rage collision. The decision was reached by a panel of Justices A. M. Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul. The Court granted the family of victim Gurnam Singh's request for a review of its 2018 decision, which lowered Navjot Singh Sidhu's sentence from three years to ₹1,000 in a 1987 road rage accident in which Gurnam Singh died.

