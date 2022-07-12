SC extends interim bail for Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 12:12 PM IST
On July 8, a vacation bench of the top court had granted five-day interim bail to Zubair in the case
The Supreme Court has extended till further orders the interim bail of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case lodged against him in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments.