SC extends interim relief to MSMEs against payment of wages, reserves order

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday extended interim relief to more than 15 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) against the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order directing full payment of salaries.

The apex court, while reserving the judgment, said no coercive action will be taken against private employers who failed to pay wages to their employees during the nationwide lockdown.

On 15 May, the court had asked the Centre and state authorities to not take action against any employers for failure to comply with the 29 March MHA order granting full payment of wages. The interim relief is applicable only to the companies who had approached the apex court against their prosecution by the state.

A three-judge bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah will pronounce the order on 12 June, concerning the validity of the MHA notification. The court granted liberties to all the parties to file their response within three days. Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing MHA, has also been permitted to submit a short note on validity of the 29 March notification.

Venugopal apprised the bench that the 29 March notification was a temporary measure for 54 days during the lockdown. Since people migrated in crores, the notification was to stop the workers, which they only would if they were paid, Venugopal added. He also said the notification was made to prevent human suffering.

The top court expressing its reservations said, “Your notification compelled the payment of 100% of salaries... It can be around 50 to 75%. So the question is, do you have the power to get them to pay 100%, and on their failure to do so, prosecute them?" The bench observed that some discussions should be held to find solutions, after negotiations with industries, and government should play the role of facilitator.

