SC extends limitation for Arbitration Act, Negotiable Instruments Act cases

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday indefinitely extended the limitation period for cases falling under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and Arbitrations and Conciliation Act, 1996, effective 15 March.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, in a suo moto writ, took cognizance of extension of the limitation.

On 23 March, the apex court had passed a general order, in which it indefinitely extended the 'limitation period' for filing appeals against orders of high courts or any tribunal at the apex court.

Limitation period is the period in which a party can file a case within a specific number of days from day of the dispute or an appeal to a higher judicial body against the order of a lower judicial body.

Negotiable Instrument Act is used for matters related to bounced cheques and arbitration is another way of dispute resolution but outside the court.

The three-judge bench, comprising Justice Deepak Gupta and Hrishikesh Roy, held that all periods of limitation prescribed under the two Acts shall be extended with effect from 15 March.

“In case the limitation has expired after 15.03.2020, then the period from 15.03.2020 till the date on which the lockdown is lifted in the jurisdictional area where the dispute lies or where the cause of action arises shall be extended for a period of 15 days after the lifting of lockdown," the bench said in its order.

Court appointed Amicus Curiae senior advocate Dushyant Dave asserted before the court that the 23 March order should be extended to other “statutory proceedings" as well.

A number of applications have been filed before the top court highlighting the issue of extension of time period mentioned in the “limitation period" of various statues. Attorney General KK Venugopal has been directed to file a response to these applications.

“The order from earlier today is in continuation of the older March order, but is specific to the “cheque bounce cases" under Section 138 of the NI Act (which has serious penal consequences for the defaulter and stringent timelines for the court to follow) and the strict timelines for Arbitrations and all related proceedings prescribed under the A&C Act," said Rajat Jariwal, partner, Khaitan & Co.





