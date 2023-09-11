The Supreme Court of India on Monday extended its order till September 15 asking the Manipur Police not to take any coercive steps against four members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) in connection with two FIRs registered against them for alleged offenses, including promoting enmity between two communities.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said it will extend the operation of its order passed on September 6 on the plea of the Editors Guild till Friday when it will hear the case, according to PTI reports.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, said the EGI members may be protected for some more time and the matter is sent to the Manipur High Court as done in other cases.

Appearing for the EGI, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Shyam Divan opposed the submission, saying the matter be heard in the top court as the FIRs have been lodged on the basis of a fact-finding report.

The bench said, “We will take it up on Friday. It will take up the reply of the state government on that day."

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on September 4 said a police case had been filed on the basis of a complaint against the president and three members of the Editors Guild of India and accused them of trying to ‘provoke clashes’ in the state, PTI reported.

A second FIR was also registered against the four members of the Guild, with the additional charge of defamation.

“Till next date of listing, no coercive step shall be taken against the (four) petitioners in connection with the FIRs...," the bench had ordered on September 6, as per PTI reports.

In a report published on September 2, the Editors Guild slammed the internet ban in the state as being detrimental to media reportage, criticized what it termed as one-sided reporting by some media outlets, and claimed there were indications that the state leadership had turned partisan during the conflict.

“They are anti-state, anti-national, and anti-establishment (people) who came to pour venom. Had I known it before, I would not have allowed them to enter," the chief minister had said.

(With PTI inputs)