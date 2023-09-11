SC extends order protecting Editors Guild members in Manipur case1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Supreme Court extends order protecting Editors Guild members from coercive action by Manipur Police till Sept 15.
The Supreme Court of India on Monday extended its order till September 15 asking the Manipur Police not to take any coercive steps against four members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) in connection with two FIRs registered against them for alleged offenses, including promoting enmity between two communities.