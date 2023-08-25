SC extends Satyendar Jain's interim bail in money laundering case

The Supreme Court of India on Friday extended the interim bail of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain till September 1 in a money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate, according to a report published by the news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh granted the relief to Satyendar Jain after taking note of his medical report. The top court on July 24 had extended by five weeks interim bail granted to Jain.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, strongly opposed the extension of the interim bail, as per PTI reports.

On May 26, the top court had granted interim bail to the AAP leader for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense.

The federal agency had arrested Satyendar Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

Meanwhile, the federal agency on March 9 also arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail. Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested by the ED in this case in March and he is currently in judicial custody.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

It is alleged by the ED and the CBI that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licenses to liquor traders allowed cartelization and favored certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

(With PTI inputs)