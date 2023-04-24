Lawyers seeking an early or urgent hearing for their cases were stymied on Monday as several Supreme Court judges fell ill. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that five judges with the apex court were currently unavailable, assuring that their cases would "not be shunted out".

“We had given some dates for cases today. The members of the bar can be assured that cases will not be shunted out since judges are not available. Five judges are unwell. We will list them on the next available date or a next miscellaneous date," the CJI said.

A five-judge Constitution bench hearing petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages had earlier cancelled a scheduled hearing after some of the judges were infected with COVID-19.

The apex court is currently dealing with a clutch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages. One of the petitions earlier raised the absence of a legal framework which allowed members of the LGBTQ community to marry any person of their choice. The petitioners also asserted their fundamental right to marry each other and prayed for appropriate directions from this Court allowing and enabling them to do so. The Centre has opposed the petitions.

The CJI also on Monday announced that on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's historic Kesavananda Bharati judgement that established the basic structure doctrine of the Indian Constitution, the top court has created a special web page containing 13 opinions of the 13-judge bench.

(With inputs from agencies)