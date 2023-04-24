SC faces delay in listing some cases, CJI DY Chandrachud says five judges unwell1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday said that five judges of the Supreme Court are unwell while assuring the lawyers that their cases will be listed for hearing soon.
Lawyers seeking an early or urgent hearing for their cases were stymied on Monday as several Supreme Court judges fell ill. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that five judges with the apex court were currently unavailable, assuring that their cases would "not be shunted out".
