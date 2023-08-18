SC finds ex-RJD MP Prabhunath Singh guilty in 1995 double murder case

SC finds ex-RJD MP Prabhunath Singh guilty in 1995 double murder case1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 02:23 PM IST
Supreme Court convicts RJD leader Prabhunath Singh in 1995 double murder case; orders arrest and custody for sentencing.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday held Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former MP Prabhunath Singh guilty in a 1995 double murder case. The court overturned the Patna HC's order acquitting him.
While convicting Prabhunath Singh in the double murder case, a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, AS Oka, and Vikram Nath said there is sufficient evidence to prove that the RJD leader murdered Rajendra Rai and Daroga Rai in March 1995, according to a Hindustan Times report.
In the court judgment, Justice Nath said, “We set aside the impugned order of the Patna high court and convict respondent no 2...Prabhunath Singh, under Section 302 (murder) for the murders of Daroga Rai and Rajendra Rai."
“We direct the home secretary of...Bihar and the director general of police of the state to arrest Prabhunath Singh and produce him before this court in custody on the next date of hearing to be heard on [the] argument of [the] sentence," the judgment further read as quoted by HT.
The report also stated that the victims were shot dead near a polling booth in Chhapra because they did not vote as per Singh's suggestion.
The case was moved from Chhapra to Patna when the family members of the deceased claimed that witnesses were being intimidated and coerced. In December 2008, a Patna court cleared Prabhunath Singh of all charges due to a lack of evidence. In 2012, the Patna High Court upheld the conviction, HT reported.
However, Rajendra Rai's brother challenged the Patna court's order in the Supreme Court.
Currently, Singh is also undergoing life imprisonment in another murder case. In 2017, a trial court found Singh guilty of the 1995 murder of legislator Ashok Singh, the HT report said.
It is pertinent to note that Ashok Singh defeated Prabhunath Singh in the 1995 Bihar assembly elections. He also received threats from Prabhunath Singh to eliminate him within 90 days of the election results.
