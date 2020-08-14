The Supreme Court on Friday held advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court, viewing his two tweets in question as being critical of the judiciary. The hearing on the quantum of punishment is to be held ‪on 20 August‬.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice Arun Mishra, Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Krishna Murari.

The court had reserved its order on 5 August.

Two tweets brought Bhushan under fire from the court; his first tweet pertained to a picture of Chief Justice SA Bobde, in which the chief justice is seen sitting on a high-end motorcycle; in the the second tweet, Bhushan gave an opinion on the role of last four chief justices of India in the context of the state of affairs in the country.

In a separate case, the top court had on 10 August refused to accept Bhushan’s expression of "regret" and his explanation for remarks regarding judicial "corruption" in connection with a 2009 case he made during an interview with the magazine Tehelka.

In the matter pertaining to the tweets, the top court has now decided to continue the contempt proceedings and hear the case at length. The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had ordered that the court shall examine whether the statement made by Bhushan prima facie amounts to contempt. The hearing is to commence on 17 August.

