SC raises alarm over Delhi school sports as plea likens exposure to ‘gas chambers’; AQI crosses 400

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider directing schools across the Delhi-NCR region to postpone sports and games events planned for November and December, in view of the worsening air quality.

Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, the amicus curiae in the matter, informed the bench comprising CJI BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran that several NCR schools are going to hold sports meets in November amid severe air pollution. "Children are most vulnerable, holding sports now is like putting them in gas chambers," she submitted, as per Live Law.

Taking note of the submission, the bench requested the CAQM to consider passing directions to shift the sports activities to safer months.

Delhi AQI remains hazardous The air quality in Delhi continued to remain hazardous for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, 19 November, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at multiple stations shooting above 400.

Chandni Chowk, DTU, Bawana, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Narela and Wazirpur are among stations that recorded a reading above 400.

Data on the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app also showed that 18 of the 38 stations recorded AQI levels in the 'severe' category.

Vehicles wading through the street during early morning smog on NH9 near Mehrauli in Ghaziabad on Sunday, 16 November 2025. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

As per CPCB classification, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

On Monday, 17 November, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had attacked the Punjab government over stubble burning – citing it as a cause of the capital's worsening air quality.

What did Punjab CM say? Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the smoke arising from stubble burning by farmers in Punjab doesn’t even reach the national capital. For smoke to travel from Punjab to Delhi in 10 days, it requires wind blowing from North to South at a speed of 30 kmph, which never happens, the CM said.

Mann also highlighted that even before paddy harvesting started in Punjab, Delhi's AQI exceeded 400.

While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, CM Bhagwant Mann said: "...The smoke from Punjab doesn't even reach Delhi. For smoke to travel from Punjab to Delhi in 10 days, it requires wind blowing from North to South at 30 kmph, which never happens... The smoke that travels to Delhi stays over Connaught Place! What a joke!”