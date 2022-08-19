SC gives Centre 10 days to reply in pharma freebies case

SC gives Centre 10 days to reply in pharma freebies case1 min read . 01:35 AM IST
MUMBAI :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to file a reply on holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for providing freebies to doctors. This is in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India which alleged that pharma companies induced doctors to prescribe their medicines. The Centre has to file their reply in 10 days. The matter will be taken up for hearing on 29 September
A bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud was informed by the petitioners that Dolo offered freebies worth ₹1,000 crore to Doctors to promote its anti-fever drug.
During covid I was also asked to have the same medicine. This is a serious issue, Justice Chandrachud observed.
