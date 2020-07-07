NEW DELHI: The Supreme court on Tuesday gave the Centre another month to comply with its February verdict, which had directed that permanent commissions be given to all serving Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers in the Indian Army.

It had given the Centre three months' time to fulfil the directive.

The ministry of defence submitted that only formal orders are left to be issued in the matter and that the delay was on account of the covid-19 pandemic.

The Centre had sought six more months to implement the order.

On 17 February, in a landmark ruling, the top court had asked the central government to ensure that women officers are given permanent commissions in the Indian Army on a par with male officers, including for command posting.

It had rejected the Centre’s arguments of women's physiological limitations, saying they were based on "sex stereotypes" and were "discriminatory".

The Supreme Court had said even women who have served more than 14 years in the Short Service Commission in the army can have the option of permanent commission. The court had said there was a "fundamental fallacy" in the Centre's policy of considering only women with less than 14 years for permanent commission.

At present, woman officers can serve for 10 to 14 years in the Short Service Commission. Women officers are allowed entry into Army Service Corps, Ordnance, Education Corps, Judge Advocate General, Engineers, Signals, Intelligence and Electrical and Mechanical Engineering branches.

In March, the Supreme Court also cleared permanent commission for women in the Indian Navy.

