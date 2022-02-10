Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned for 24 February a contempt case against former billionaire and fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, granting him two weeks time as the last opportunity to appear before it personally or through counsel.

“If he fails to do so, the court will take the case to a logical conclusion," the apex court said today.

Mallya, who is based in Britain for more than five years, also faces the prospect of bailiffs knocking on the doors of his luxury London home after a British court ruled that a bank pursuing its unpaid dues can take charge of the high value property.

The 65-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss intends to appeal against the ruling, when a High Court procedural judge concluded that Mallya’s position in the matter was “completely hopeless" at the end of an extended stay from eviction due to the pandemic.

Mallya is wanted in India to face fraud and money laundering charges and remains on bail in the UK while a “confidential" legal process is completed.

After his extradition to India was ordered by the UK government in February 2019, Mallya went on to exhaust all legal avenues to contest the order in British courts. The businessman is now believed to be relying on an application seeking political asylum in the UK.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.