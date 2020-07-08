NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline further by a month for the Centre to comply with its February verdict on giving permanent commissions in the Indian Army, including command postings, to all serving Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers. In February, the court had directed the government to implement its order by May.

Tuesday’s order was passed by a bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, and comprising Justice Ajay Rastogi, through video conferencing.

The defence ministry had told the court that the decision was at the final stage and only formal orders were to be issued. The Centre had also apprised the bench that the order will be complied with in letter and spirit, adding that the delay was due to the covid-19 outbreak. It had filed an application seeking an extension of the deadline by six months.

The apex court told the government to ensure complete compliance of its order.

On 17 February, the Supreme Court had upheld a 2010 Delhi high court ruling, and condemned the Centre for waiting for nine years before issuing a notification granting women officers permanent commissions, that too in limited streams. “To cast aspersions on the ability of women and their role and achievements in (the) Army is an insult not only to women, but also to the Indian Army," it had observed.

The top court had also rejected the Centre’s views on women’s physiological features and social norms, and pulled it up for its lack of respect for women officers in the Army.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via