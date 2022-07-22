SC gives relief on tax credits to businesses2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 05:43 PM IST
- The court has directed the government to allow businesses to file the relevant forms to claim tax credits for a period of two months from 1 September
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) portal to be kept open for two months from 1 September for businesses to claim tax credits arising from the transition to the new indirect tax regime in July 2017.